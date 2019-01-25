Most of us have seen the iconic video of Freddie Mercury’s 1985 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium – recreated in loving detail in the Oscar-nominated Bohemian Rhapsody – but we bet that no one has quite seen it like in the video above.

In a Facebook post from the popular content creation platform FilterCopy, video footage of Queen’s 1985 London concert has been used to create a spoof video that most Indians (at least North Indians) will find amusing. Mercury’s dance moves have been edited to suit a local song perfectly. Watch it for a completely different take on the word “bohemian”!