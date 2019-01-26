Play

In a heart-in-your-mouth video made from CCTV footage in Brazil’s Serra, a toddler can be seen being saved from drowning in the nick of time by a security guard.

The child stepped out of one pool and into another, where he is clearly out of his depth. It took some very quick thinking from the security guard who saw him and saved him from drowning.

The Daily Mail has identified the guard as Alex Sandro. “We’ve stressed that it is imperative that no child should ever be left unattended for one second in the swimming pool area,” Sandro was quoted as saying after the incident occurred.

Five other people were swimming in the same pool, but none of them seemed to have noticed the drowning child.