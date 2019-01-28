"Here with his side of the story is a man you look at and instantly think, I trust this guy. Please welcome Roger Stone." #SNL @SteveMartinToGo pic.twitter.com/qGh2XOcz0j — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 27, 2019

After his arrest in a pre-dawn raid by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Donald Trump’s key ally Roger Stone was parodied by comedian Steve Martin in a segment on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Stone was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing an investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The sketch comedy show featured Martin as Stone in the interview chair with Fox News host Tucker Carlson (played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat), who asks Stone harmless questions to make him seem like the victim. Stone, meanwhile, basks in all the media attention his “harrowing” ordeal got him and signs off with a special request to Trump: “Pardon me”.