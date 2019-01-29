#WATCH:PM replies when a mother asks what must she do as her son, a Class-IX student is distracted by online games “Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge" pic.twitter.com/uDjqVd4RZa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

The audience at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha pe Charcha” broke into laughter on Tuesday when he brought up the mobile game PUBG while answering a question.

During the second edition of “Pariksha pe Charcha”, an annual discussion forum between the prime minister, students and parents before the board exams, a worried parent asked him for guidance in controlling her son’s growing interest in online games. Modi replied to the question by asking, “PUBG wala hai kya? (Is he a PUBG player?)”

Modi’s reply received a roaring round of applause from the audience. After pausing for the laughter, he went on to answer the question, talking about the benefits and drawbacks of technology. “Is technology turning your child into a robot or a human,” he asked.

PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is a multiplayer mobile app and video game that was launched in 2017. In the game, up to a hundred players can arrive on an island by way of parachutes and hunt for weaponry to kill others, while avoiding getting killed at the same time. Players can choose one out of four maps to play in. Playing a full round, on an average, takes less than thirty minutes.

PUBG has won multiple awards since its launch and has developed a huge user base in India and other parts of the world.