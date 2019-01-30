Employees of a London outlet of Nando’s had a bad moment or two when a customer stood up halfway through his meal to start yelling, “Who made this chicken?”

Everyone in the restaurant was taken aback, but things took a lighter turn when he added that he was asking because he “loved the chicken”. His response made the whole restaurant burst into applause.

The customer, a Somali-origin man named Chin, posted the video on Instagram, where he identifies himself as a prankster (obviously).