Watch: Customer yells at staff in Nando's outlet but his reason is not what people think
Chin stood up in between his meal and screamed, ‘Who made this chicken?’ at employees.
Employees of a London outlet of Nando’s had a bad moment or two when a customer stood up halfway through his meal to start yelling, “Who made this chicken?”
Everyone in the restaurant was taken aback, but things took a lighter turn when he added that he was asking because he “loved the chicken”. His response made the whole restaurant burst into applause.
The customer, a Somali-origin man named Chin, posted the video on Instagram, where he identifies himself as a prankster (obviously).