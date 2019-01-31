#WATCH Police constable showers cash on students during Republic Day function at a government school in Nagpur district's Nand. The police constable was suspended following the incident. (26 January) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/nyTZeRCznO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

A head constable from Maharashtra’s Nagpur was suspended after he was seen on camera showering money on girl students as they performed on stage.

Pramod Walke who was on duty in the vicinity, walked into the Republic Day event at the Zila Parishad school in an inebriated state. A group of class 6 girls were dancing to a patriotic song when he climbed onto the stage to throw currency notes at them.

Members of the audience at the event filmed the incident on their phones. According to NDTV, the parents of the girls demanded that action be taken against the constable. He was removed from his beat duty and a probe was ordered on Monday.

Another police officer, Santosh Vairagade said Walke had explained his actions in a letter. He stated that he was on the spot for crowd control when a few people who were “impressed by the girls’ performance” collected cash and asked him to go up on the stage and present it to the girls.

“But after stepping on the stage, the constable’s act was found objectionable, though his body language did not suggest vulgarity,” Vairagade said.