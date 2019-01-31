The 55-day long Kumbh festival, currently underway in the city of Prayagraj (earlier called Allahabad), has now got its own theme song for the very first time.

With the music composed by the trio of Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, and the lyrics written by current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, the song runs close to four minutes and features various shots of the festival.

Joshi and Shankar have both been involved in the marketing efforts of the BJP, which runs the Uttar Pradesh government. State chief minister Adityanath has invested considerable personal time and energy on the arrangements for the festival, which began on January 15, and is expected to host 55 crore visitors.