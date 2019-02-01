Musicians Dustin and Genevieve AhKuoi have created a new video parodying the growing cases of coffee addiction we hear of every day.

In the video, two people are seen dressed as cups of coffee and dancing on the streets, talking about their caffeine addiction. And of course, they find multiple people who understand the struggle of not consuming enough coffee.

The video also refers to the fancy varieties of coffee that are gaining popularity, for example, soy latte.