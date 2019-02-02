Watch: Young woman hilariously photo-bombs minister Jayant Sinha outside Parliament
It is an art, and here is someone who has mastered it.
While the interim budget for 2019-20 presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal dominated the news on Friday, a young woman managed to make headlines when she photobombed an interview with Minister of State for Civil and Aviation Jayant Sinha.
Sinha was addressing reporters outside Parliament following the budget presentation when she sneaked up behind him and stuck her tongue out, making funny faces at the camera. An unaware Sinha continued with his statement.
On twitter, however, the photo-bomber became a mini-celebrity.