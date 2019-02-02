Play

While the interim budget for 2019-20 presented by interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal dominated the news on Friday, a young woman managed to make headlines when she photobombed an interview with Minister of State for Civil and Aviation Jayant Sinha.

Sinha was addressing reporters outside Parliament following the budget presentation when she sneaked up behind him and stuck her tongue out, making funny faces at the camera. An unaware Sinha continued with his statement.

On twitter, however, the photo-bomber became a mini-celebrity.

Who's this kid?



Photo bombing a minister outside parliament on budget day is no mean feat. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/pwIpGXaF9e — Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) February 1, 2019

Give this girl an award 😂 — Krishna Koushik (@krishhh17) February 1, 2019