Play

In a moving video that has surfaced online, father of a Parkland shooting victim sends across a strong message to comedian Louis CK for mocking victims of the attack in which his son died.

Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver who lost his life in the February 2018 attack when a teenager opened fire in a Florida school, appeared in a video that starts off as a stand-up comedy act but turns serious. The video has been made in association with ChangeTheRef, an organisation formed in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting with the objective of empowering young people.

The video, titled “Stand Up Against Gun Violence”, tries conveys the message that “murdering innocent children is #NotAJoke”. In an audio clip that was leaked in late 2018 (bottom), Louis CK was heard mocking the survivors of the Parkland shooting. He said that the survivors of the attack were not interesting because they went to a school where kids got shot, drawing massive outrage.

In February 2018, a 19-year-old former student of Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida opened fire in the school, killing 17 people. The gunman, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, had earlier been expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons.