A first dance at a wedding in Brazil has ended up leaving millions of people on the internet teary-eyed.

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, a wheelchair-bound groom had the first dance with his bride with assistance from his groomsmen, who lifted him so that he could sway to Sam Smith’s Make It to Me with the bride, Cinthia Zanuni II as the guests looked on.

The video has been viewed almost 16 million times and even celebrities such as James Corden and Trevor Noah shared it with to celebrate the heartwarming moment.