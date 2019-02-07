Play

Is this actually happening? Or is there more to it than meets the eye?

Apparently, Mumbai-based Raphael Samuel claims he is suing his parents, but not for reasons you might think. It is for giving birth to him without his consent.

A self-confessed antinatalist – espousing a philosophical opposition to procreation – Samuel has recently posted a video answering the questions he is commonly asked. He argues that people “should be paid to live, and maintained for the rest of their lives”, since they did not ask to be born.

Samuel acknowledges that prior permission is not exactly possible, and therefore children owe nothing to their parents for the life they were given without their consent. He also talks about his parents’ reaction to his reservations on the subject.

In a post on Raphael Samuel’s Facebook account, his mother has written how she feels about her son’s stand.

An image posted by Raphael Samuel on the same Facebook account sums up his feelings.