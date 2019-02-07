Play

US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was relatively tame compared to some of this other speeches. But that did not mean there weren’t the usual rambling Trump talking points for Stephen Colbert to gleefully rip apart on his Late Show.

In a live monologue right after the president’s speech, Colbert addressed what many viewers at home were probably feeling about it – “what it lacked in quality, it made up for in length.”

Colbert saved his sharpest and most hilarious comments for when Trump bragged that America had the “hottest economy” and even had a few zingers for the rhyme scheme he employed in the speech.