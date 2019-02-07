Play

Attending a book launch event in Mumbai, actor Shatrughan Sinha said that in the era of #MeToo, women cause the downfall of successful men.

Sinha was commenting on the well-known quote – “Behind every successful man there is a woman” – which found a mention in the course of the event. Sinha said that he is not at all hesitant or ashamed to say that women cause the downfall of successful men, in response to which the audience actually laughed.

Sinha also said, “Tamaam harkatein karne ke bawjood bhi mera naam abhi tak #MeToo ki shreni me nahi aya hai.” (“Despite my antics, I am lucky that my name is not yet on the list of the accused.”)