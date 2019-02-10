Watch: There is more than meets the eye in this ‘painting’ of a man’s face
The Rhode Island-based Thomas Deininger’s artwork demands a closer look.
At first glance, Thomas Deininger’s painting seems like thousands of other works of art, albeit a beautiful one. But looking at it from other angles will reveal that it is, in fact, a mind-bending optical illusion.
The Rhode Island based artist is famous for his three-dimensional “found object” works (which involves creating art from materials and objects that are not normally used to make art), and the painting in question is a part of this collection. Deininger posted a video on his Instagram page, and it soon found its way into twitter, where the optical illusion awed viewers.
Impressed? Here are some of Deininger’s other artworks for your consideration.