At first glance, Thomas Deininger’s painting seems like thousands of other works of art, albeit a beautiful one. But looking at it from other angles will reveal that it is, in fact, a mind-bending optical illusion.

The Rhode Island based artist is famous for his three-dimensional “found object” works (which involves creating art from materials and objects that are not normally used to make art), and the painting in question is a part of this collection. Deininger posted a video on his Instagram page, and it soon found its way into twitter, where the optical illusion awed viewers.

This piece of art from Thomas Deininger is one of the most incredible things I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/fJmKg9wpD2 — Martin Montague (@MartinM_Media) February 4, 2019

Impressed? Here are some of Deininger’s other artworks for your consideration.