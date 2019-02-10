This school girl from #Shopian is reporting about snowfall. Watch this aspiring journalist’s report. #kashmir pic.twitter.com/vEgcWmTOZK — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) February 9, 2019

Kashmir is often considered synonymous with conflict and violence, but a new video that has become popular on social media has given a new dimension to the identity of the children of the Valley, and their ambitions.

In the video, a school-going Kashmiri girl can be seen delivering a report on heavy snowfall in Shopian district, pretending to be a journalist. The video has earned her accolades from far and wide.

Identified as 15-year-old Eiduha Iqbal by The Kashmir Walla, the student in the video is seen standing outdoors, next to a mass of snow, holding an object to replicate a news reporter’s microphone. The girl delivers her report with conviction and clarity, and even “interviews” a couple of children to add depth to her story.

She earned praise from seasoned journalists like Barkha Dutt.