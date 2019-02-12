Watch: Delhi Traffic Police devises new way to spread awareness about helmets. It involves mirrors
Social media loves it, but not everyone on the ground is impressed.
Delhi Police officials have tried various methods of getting the drivers and pillion riders of two-wheelers to wear helmets. Their latest strategy seems to be shaming people into doing what is necessary.
In a video posted by Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter, an officer can be seen holding a mirror in front of a pillion rider who is not wearing a helmet, and then showing her some safety-awareness posters. The video footage seems to have been recorded at a traffic signal.
The video has gained popularity on social media, although this particular pillion rider did not seen too impressed.