Delhi Police officials have tried various methods of getting the drivers and pillion riders of two-wheelers to wear helmets. Their latest strategy seems to be shaming people into doing what is necessary.

In a video posted by Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter, an officer can be seen holding a mirror in front of a pillion rider who is not wearing a helmet, and then showing her some safety-awareness posters. The video footage seems to have been recorded at a traffic signal.

The video has gained popularity on social media, although this particular pillion rider did not seen too impressed.