February 14, 2019 is the first Valentine’s Day since Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalised gay sex, was struck down by the Supreme Court. To mark the occasion, radio jockey Yogesh Pareek, who also goes by the name RJ Yogi, shared a video on his Facebook page about the law and how there is still a long way to go before equality is achieved.

In the video, Pareek describes the draconian law using verse. He adds that although the apex court of the country decriminalised consensual adult sex irrespective of sexual orientation, social acceptability for same-sex relationships is still rare.

The British-era law, which criminalised sexual intercourse “against the order of nature”, was read down by the Supreme Court in September after a legal battle spanning nearly two decades.