Watch: Players in dhotis and kurtas, commentary in Sanskrit – cricket like you've never seen before
This annual tournament has been taking place for the past ten years.
Where else but in Varanasi would cricket be played in traditional attire from India, accompanied by a commentary in Sanskrit?
Ganesh Dutt Shastri has been organising a cricket tournament with these features every year for the past ten years. What makes this tournament special is that the players, dressed in dhotis and short-sleeved kurtas, are all students and scholars of Sanskrit, according to ANI.
Shastri said that the motive is to make these students consider international cricket as a viable option in life. They’ll have to swap their outfits, though, if they get there.