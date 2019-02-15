These players in Varanasi played #cricket in dhoti-kurta. Also, commentary in Sanskrit was a delight for the crowd.https://t.co/tFaKTXeWtv pic.twitter.com/ikL6QeHXey — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) February 12, 2019

Where else but in Varanasi would cricket be played in traditional attire from India, accompanied by a commentary in Sanskrit?

Ganesh Dutt Shastri has been organising a cricket tournament with these features every year for the past ten years. What makes this tournament special is that the players, dressed in dhotis and short-sleeved kurtas, are all students and scholars of Sanskrit, according to ANI.

Shastri said that the motive is to make these students consider international cricket as a viable option in life. They’ll have to swap their outfits, though, if they get there.