A Buddhist monk’s attempt at performing a sacred ritual did not end very well, when she threw up after spinning too long.

A video posted on Facebook showed Master Huiyen performing a blessing ceremony at the Longshan Shanjue Temple in central Taiwan’s Nantou County. According to Taiwan News, she twirled around, splashing holy water, an impressive 150 times, but appeared to become dizzy and nauseous in the end and began vomiting.

Showing a lack of empathy, many people on the internet were amused.

Despite the hiccup, the monk was able to complete the ceremony. She was even a good sport about the video and commented on it saying, “”Grateful, auspicious! Amitabha Buddha!”