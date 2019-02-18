Cuban-American artist Felix Semper makes sculptures like you’ve never seen before. For they are made from paper.

Not to be confused with origami, Semper’s creations are real sculptures. And unlike the ones made with stone or metal, they open up like slinkies.

Semper carves his artwork out of paper after he has used glued the pieces together on the inside of the sculpture, with tools that he has made in order to work with paper.

Semper gained attention after his sculpture of the late American rapper The Notorious BIG.