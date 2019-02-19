United States President Donald Trump on Sunday rallied against what according to him was the “real collusion”– a comedy show.

Saturday Night Live returned to skewer Trump for his decision to declare a national emergency over the proposed border wall near Mexico, with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as the president. Baldwin’s Trump strode out onto the White House’s Rose Garden and addressed reporters to justify why he “faked” a national emergency. Hint: Because he wanted to.

It comes as no surprise that the real Trump was not happy with the skit and outraged on twitter, just like he has in the past over every other skit about him. This time, however, he went a step further and called for “retribution” against SNL, drawing criticism from lawmakers and journalists for attacking freedom of speech.