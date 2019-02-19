At least 40 soldiers of CRPF lost their lives on February 14 when their convoy came under a suicide attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama. Like many others, limelight-seeker Rakhi Sawant is angry too.

Speaking the same language of jingoism as on many TV news channels, Sawant has posted a video stating that people want “revenge” and not “development”. In a video with a visibly fake crying spell, Sawant fires expletives at terrorists and addresses them directly. She even goes to the extent of spitting on terrorists (well, the phone or camera on which the video was being shot).

She also addresses Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly, asking him to stop participating in election rallies and giving speeches or salutes, and, instead, give money to families of slain CRPF soldiers, just like he has given “Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani to make planes which is not even his job” (referring to the Rafale controversy). She also says that PM Modi should vacate his post if he is unable to help the families of the killed soldiers.