Following the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, there have been multiple reports of Kashmiris being threatened and attacked across North India.

Several people condemned the attacks and opened up their homes to offer shelter to those facing threats and harassment. Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju also stood in solidarity with Kashmiri civilians, although he demonstrated his support in a slightly unusual way.

In an interview with News Mx Tv, Katju can be seen holding a long stick for the entire length of the interaction. Halfway through, it seemed like the reporter could back his curiosity any longer and asked him for the reason behind the “danda”.

In response, Katju had a message for those who were perpetrating the attacks against Kashmiris. “I am a Kashmiri too. Why don’t you attack me if you have the courage? This stick is standing tall, waiting impatiently for you,” Katju said, in all seriousness. Watch his explanation around the 6:00 mark of the video.

Aside from challenging the attackers, Katju also spoke about the feeling of alienation Kashmiris felt and the consequences of another surgical strike against Pakistan.