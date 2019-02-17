Two days after the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14 that left at least 40 security personnel dead, disconcerting reports began to emerge from across India: Kashmiri students and businessmen were said to be facing harassment from Hindutva mobs holding them collectively responsible for the tragedy in the Valley. Just as quickly, another trend swept over social media. People from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other places tweeted that Kashmiris feeling threatened were welcome to find shelter in their homes.

I live in #Hyderabad, some of the #Kashmiris I know trade in #Shilparaman area. Spoke to a few of them, most are hell scared. I announce this openly: My home is open to any #Kashmiri who isn’t feeling safe in the city. You can dm me in case you or anyone you know need any help. — Asmita (@samavritti) February 16, 2019

I live in Munirka, #Delhi and my home is open to #Kashmiris looking for a safe place to stay. If there are any Kashmiris, particularly students and women, who are feeling unsafe and need a safe place, please DM me.#UnHateNow #SafeHaven https://t.co/geH8RLV2L0 — Rashmi Nair (@RashmiNairPhD) February 16, 2019

Among those who invited Kashmiris to their homes in Delhi were high-profile journalist television journalists Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai.

Acknowledging the widespread fear among Kashmiris living in other parts of India, the Central Reserve Police Force on Saturday set up a helpline for people from that state who required assistence.

#Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of #kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24x7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411 for speedy assistance in case they face any difficulties/harrasment. @crpfindia @HMOIndia @JKZONECRPF @jammusector @crpf_srinagar pic.twitter.com/L2Snvk6uC4 — CRPF Madadgaar (@CRPFmadadgaar) February 16, 2019

On Saturday, Kashmiri students in several parts of North India reported assaults and threats. In Dehradun, Uttarakhand, 12 students claimed that they were beaten by activists from right-wing organisations like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Students from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh also said that they were concerned about harassment of Muslim and Kashmiri students.

In Chandigarh, the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association arranged for accommodation in a housing estate for those students who faced threats in universities or were evicted by their landlords.

After reports emerged of Kashmiri students facing harassment, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory on Saturday to all states and Union Territories to ensure their safety. The Delhi Commission for Minorities also asked the Delhi Police to be on high alert against those who try to “vitiate the atmosphere and start riots”.

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara also used Twitter to share that Kashmiri students and residents in Bengaluru could contact they city police and police commissioner if they were facing any troubles.