CCTV footage released from a Hyundai outlet has shown how a woman, who got into a Hyundai Elite i20 for a test drive, lost control of the vehicle.

The woman in the video can be seen getting into the car and then crashing though the glass walls and into cars parked on the street. The employee who was assisting her looks visibly shocked.

The location of the video is unknown. The damage, however, was real.