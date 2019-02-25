On Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the newly-completed National War Memorial in New Delhi to the citizens of the country. Spread over 40 acres, the memorial is a commemoration of Indian soldiers who have been killed in battle since India gained Independence in 1947.

What can visitors expect from the memorial? The Indian government has released a video of a visual tour (above). The memorial is built inside the India Gate complex and will house a new eternal flame. PTI reported that this will not have any effect on Amar Jawan Jyoti which is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier’s helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it.

The names of 25,942 Indian soldiers who have lost their lives have been inscribed across 16 walls. The memorial can accommodate up to 250 visitors at a time.