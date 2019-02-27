Donald Trump and Ranveer Singh are two people one might not expect to have anything common. But thanks to the intrepid mash-up artists and the internet, they now do.

One of the many spoofs on the internet right now is a video of the United States president dancing to a song from Singh’s film Bajirao Mastani. Twitter user mad-liberals posted the video in which Trump’s face replaces Singh’s in the sequence, making the US President appear to dance to the upbeat song Malhari.

The resultant video tickled the funny bone of several people, including those not familiar with the original song was.

I have no idea what on earth this is but it's frickin' awesome! @dashtalksmovies u know the movie? 😅 https://t.co/z8KY8foM43 — Alwyn Lau (@alwyn_lau) February 25, 2019

And the Oscar for best Male lead in a musical goes to...#Oscars #justdoit https://t.co/3w0ja3hNjX — Mike Dodor (@Thedodes) February 25, 2019

Petition for a full song edit 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/9w5voM8T1k — Sean Manning (@Manning_Sean91) February 24, 2019