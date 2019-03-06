The testimony of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s formal personal lawyer dominated the headlines in the United States last week, making him everyone’s favourite target for jokes.

Saturday Night Live also jumped on the bandwagon, staging a parody of Cohen recounting his time with Trump before the House Oversight Committee. In the cold open skit, actor Ben Stiller returned to play Cohen as a clueless man who had a lot of difficulty trying to locate the committee member addressing him. Stiller’s Cohen also poked fun at himself for lying to Congress under oath in a previous testimony.

Some of the funniest bits of the sketch featured Republican Congressman Jim Jordan (played by former SNL cast member Bill Hader) getting razzed by congressional Democrats.