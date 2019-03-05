People all over India rejoiced when Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned after the MiG-21 jet he was flying was shot down and he was taken into custody by Pakistan.

Tributes poured in from across the country, with a memorable ones coming from Amul. The dairy giant tweeted a clip as a part of the brand’s signature “Mooch Nahi Toh Kuch Nahi” campaign with the caption “#Amul Mooch: To Abhinandan from Amul!”

In the video, men from all walks of life were seen twirling their moustaches, in a reference to the moustache sported by Varthaman. It ended with a little girl drinking a glass of milk that left behind a creamy moustache.

Earlier, Amul had given a hero’s welcome to Varthaman in its signature cartoon.