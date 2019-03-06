Watch: IAF pilot Abhinandan features in spoof of Pakistani tea advertisement
The video is an edited version of an old advertisement for Tapal Tea, a Karachi-based tea brand.
Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on February 27 and released on March 1, has now featured in a spoof of a Pakistani tea advertisement.
While Varthaman was still in Pakistan’s custody, a video was released, in which the pilot was seen drinking a cup of tea, which he called “fantastic”.
The footage has now been used in an edited version of an old advertisement for Tapal Tea, a Pakistani tea brand, based in Karachi. In the original advertisement, a woman spies on a young couple that is lovingly sipping tea in their balcony.
The spoof video replaces the couple with Varthaman, and has gained immense popularity on Twitter, with many initially believing it to be an authentic ad.
It remains unclear who made the edited version of the advertisement.