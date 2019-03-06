This fairly funny Pak ad featuring Wing Commander Abhinandan. pic.twitter.com/urnD6M2vmP — Vishnu Som (@VishnuNDTV) March 5, 2019

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on February 27 and released on March 1, has now featured in a spoof of a Pakistani tea advertisement.

While Varthaman was still in Pakistan’s custody, a video was released, in which the pilot was seen drinking a cup of tea, which he called “fantastic”.

He: what's ur name? #Abhinandan: #AbhinandanVarthaman

He:u are from which place in India?

Abhi: am frm down south india

He: are u married?

Abhi: yes

He: how was the tea?

Abhi:tea is fantastic

He: which aircraft u fly?

Abhi: am not supposed to tell u thatpic.twitter.com/rkrVwUgJU0 — Reddisaab (@aSouthIndian) March 4, 2019

The footage has now been used in an edited version of an old advertisement for Tapal Tea, a Pakistani tea brand, based in Karachi. In the original advertisement, a woman spies on a young couple that is lovingly sipping tea in their balcony.

The spoof video replaces the couple with Varthaman, and has gained immense popularity on Twitter, with many initially believing it to be an authentic ad.

It remains unclear who made the edited version of the advertisement.