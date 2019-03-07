Doordarshan would not hv imagined this in their wildest dreams !! 😂 pic.twitter.com/epJ86aVssE — (•ิ_•ิ) Silk (@Ya5Ne) March 4, 2019

TikTok has ballooned in popularity in India over the last year, with the app allowing users to show off their lip-syncing, dancing and acting skills. But one user may have just one-upped his competition with a video of himself dancing to the iconic Doordarshan News tune.

The video, posted on TikTok by user Vaishakh Nair, shows him demonstrating a contemporary pop and lock dance routine set to the classic and instantly recognisable instrumental tune. The 11-second clip has gone viral since it was posted on Twitter.

Of course, this is not the first time that the Doordarshan News tune inspired a TikTok user and had the internet enthralled. Just take a look at this video, posted earlier this year, of a man miming along with the theme song.