Watch: A Khalsa Aid volunteer’s bhangra moves to Arabic music in a refugee camp are spreading joy
The heartwarming video was shot in Lebanon.
A volunteer from the NGO Khalsa Aid decided to add a bit of fun to the work day using the tried and tested method of song and dance. The organisation shared a video of aid coordinator Bharpur Singh showing off this bhangra moves at a refugee camp in Lebanon along with other local volunteers.
But there’s a twist – Singh’s routine was set to Arabic music instead of the usual Punjabi beats. Twitter users responded to the heartwarming video and praised both Singh and the Khalsa Aid for their efforts.
The organisation’s volunteers have provided aid during a number of crises, including the Kerala floods. They have also been involved in operations in Lebanon and Syria and at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to work with Rohingya immigrants.