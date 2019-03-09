This is how we build bridges..



BHANGRA dance to Arabic music in a refugee camp in Lebanon with local volunteers ! Our aid coordinator Bharpur Singh showing the moves 😎🤩 pic.twitter.com/sP1PwhQA8l — Khalsa Aid (@Khalsa_Aid) March 4, 2019

A volunteer from the NGO Khalsa Aid decided to add a bit of fun to the work day using the tried and tested method of song and dance. The organisation shared a video of aid coordinator Bharpur Singh showing off this bhangra moves at a refugee camp in Lebanon along with other local volunteers.

But there’s a twist – Singh’s routine was set to Arabic music instead of the usual Punjabi beats. Twitter users responded to the heartwarming video and praised both Singh and the Khalsa Aid for their efforts.

Love the spirit https://t.co/eLJZv4BUZe — Gurmit Singh (@gurmitindia) March 7, 2019

Salute to Khalsa Aid for their understanding for humanity and readiness to help all those who need help.

Well done and good luck and God bless you all — Sukhdarshan Singh (@sukdarshan1954) March 6, 2019

amazing positivism and humanity. love n respect you guys in Khalsa Aid — Mahesh Soni (@MaheshS22041975) March 5, 2019

Delivering happiness. Keep it up — Simrandeep Singh (@Simrand00808007) March 6, 2019

The organisation’s volunteers have provided aid during a number of crises, including the Kerala floods. They have also been involved in operations in Lebanon and Syria and at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to work with Rohingya immigrants.