Watch hip-hop dance group Kings United India add a new routine of moves to ‘Azadi’ from 'Gully Boy’
Charles Edward leads the performance for the group.
As if the song Azadi from Gully Boy wasn’t famous enough already, here is another way of listening to it – watching the renowned hip-hop dance group Kings United India perform to its beats.
Kings United India is well-known for winning the bronze medal at the world hip-hop championship in 2015, the first Indian team to get there. The Bollywood film ABCD 2 was based on the journey of this dance group.
Crew member Charles Edward leads the performance in the video, which features four other members of the troupe.