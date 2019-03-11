Play

As if the song Azadi from Gully Boy wasn’t famous enough already, here is another way of listening to it – watching the renowned hip-hop dance group Kings United India perform to its beats.

Kings United India is well-known for winning the bronze medal at the world hip-hop championship in 2015, the first Indian team to get there. The Bollywood film ABCD 2 was based on the journey of this dance group.

Crew member Charles Edward leads the performance in the video, which features four other members of the troupe.