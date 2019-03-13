Man narrowly avoids being crushed as cafe roof collapses in UK pic.twitter.com/rmROs0Q9KZ — RT (@RT_com) March 12, 2019

A passerby on Stoke Newington High Street in London had a narrow escape on March 10 when the roof of Stokey Vintage Cafe came crashing down merely seconds after he had walked past the place.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to a report in the Evening Standard, the roof collapsed because of heavy winds, causing the rubble to fall on the street. London experienced heavy winds on Sunday with speeds up to 65 miles per hour.

The Stokey Vintage Cafe had opened last month and will now remain sealed until cleared by the safety inspectors. According to the London fire department, no injuries were reported.