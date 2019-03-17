Play

Twelve-year-old wolfdog hybrid Yuki, who currently lives on the Shy Wolf Sanctuary in Florida’s Naples, has become immensely popular on the internet. Reportedly, Yuki is 87.5 per cent grey wolf, 8.6% Siberian Husky, and 3.9% German Shepherd.

Yuki was abused when he was younger, and was abandoned and about to be euthanised when the Shy Wolf Sanctuary rescued him. He became popular on the internet when senior volunteer of Shy Wolf Sanctuary, Brittany Allen, started posting his pictures.

As People got to know about his story, many wanted to adopt him. The wolfdog, however, is not up for adoption but there are several ways in which people can financially contribute towards its maintenance. Yuki has been diagnosed with blood cancer and will spend the rest of his days at the sanctuary.