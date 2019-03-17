Play

Fans of Indian-Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh were in for a treat on Thursday when she announced on The Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon that she would soon be hosting her own US late-night show titled A Little Late with Lilly Singh. The show is expected to air around September 2019.

Lilly Singh is popularly known as ||Superwoman||. According to Forbes, she was among the top paid YouTubers in 2017. Her book How to be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life was a New York Times No. 1 best-seller.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also saw a guest appearance from another late show host, Seth Meyers, and the three of them celebrated the announcement of Singh’s show.

Lilly Singh was raised in Canada by Punjabi parents, and is known for bringing Indian connections to the fore in the characters she creates.