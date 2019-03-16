After dazzling judges and audiences around the world right from his first performance on The World’s Best, 13-year-old piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram went on to emerge the winner of the US reality show and bagging the $1 million prize.

Fresh from his victory on the international platform, he sat down to talk about his experience on the show with composer AR Rahman. Nadhaswaram, who is a student of the Rahman’s Chennai-based KM Music Conservatory, recounted his journey from starting off as a drummer to becoming a pianist.

He went on to list his aspirations and hopes (which include playing the piano on the moon) and even received some advice from the Oscar-winning composer.

The discussion took place on the occasion of the 11th anniversary celebrations of the KM Conservatory. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Rahman called Nadhaswaram “India’s music ambassador.” He said, “I feel like Lydian’s success is mine. Chennai is an ignored city and I’m thankful to Lydian for having given it worldwide recognition.”