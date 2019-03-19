Jacinda Ardern vows never to say name of Christchurch mosque attacker pic.twitter.com/98JqM95xSY — The Independent (@Independent) March 19, 2019

In the aftermath of the Christchurch shooting that left 50 people dead on March 15, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has emerged as an exceptional politician who is leading her country with impeccable sensitivity in this hour of distress.

Addressing the New Zealand Parliament on Tuesday, Ardern said that the perpetrator of the attack is a “terrorist, criminal, extremist”. She vowed to never speak his name because “he may have sought notoriety but we in New Zealand will give him nothing, not even his name”.

A 28-year-old Australian citizen has been charged with murder in connection with the shootings in the Christchurch mosques. Ardern had no reservations in calling the shootings a “terrorist attack”, unlike many sympathisers of white supremacy. At 37 years of age, Ardern is the world’s youngest female head of government.