Congress President Rahul Gandhi provided some lighthearted answers about his personal preferences while addressing students and teachers at the State Film Development Society in Imphal, Manipur.

The event, called “Dialogue for Democracy”, saw Gandhi having to give some quick answers during a rapid fire round. The questions involved his favourite football club, the last book he’s read, and whether he prefers dogs or cats.

Most of the answers received loud cheers. Gandhi said the last book he read is Nisargadatta Maharaj’s book on Shiva advaita philosophy I Am That. He’s read it several times, he said.