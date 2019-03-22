Play

California Highway Patrol officers were faced with a bizarre situation on Tuesday when a suspect, after leading them on in a chase, began to dance.

The chase began in Los Angeles’s Sherman Oaks, Daily Mail reported. The suspect was reportedly disabled after a Pursuit Intervention Technique, or a PIT manoeuvre, in a chase whose speed ranged from 80 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour.

Upon stepping out of his vehicle, the suspect ignored police instructions, and began to dance. He continued for over ten seconds, and the act seems to baffle even the police.

The man was eventually overpowered and taken into custody.