Rapper Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, released a new song titled Aafat Wapas on Sunday. The single comes almost a year after his last song, Aane De.

Aafat Wapas is a sequel to Naezy’s debut song Aafat!, which was reportedly shot on an iPad and released in 2014. Set in the lanes of Mumbai, it is being touted as the rapper’s comeback.

Rap and hip-hop in India have received greater popular attention since the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in February. The movie was loosely based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, who have both brought attention to Mumbai’s rap community. Naezy, along with other rappers, was involved with the soundtrack of the film.

