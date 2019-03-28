In his spoof of the Vivek Oberoi-starrer on the life of the current Indian prime minister, PM Narendra Modi, political satirist Akash Banerjee has added an alternate commentary to the trailer of the film.

While video runs as in the original, Banerjee has offered an alternative voiceover that is less laudatory to the subject of the film. He touches on pertinent issues like hyperbolic and jingoistic news on television, on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being constantly blamed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi’s “chowkidar” campaign, the Rafale controversy, and more.

The spoof video is critical not only of the Modi government but also of the grand alliance formed by the Opposition, saying that they do not have a clear agenda going into the elections. A clever reference to the Election Commission of India sparks the question of whether the timing of the release violates the model code of conduct.

The movie is scheduled to be released on March 5, less than a week before the first phase of voting on April 11.