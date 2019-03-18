Ahead of the release of Omung Kumar’s biopic PM Narendra Modi, producer Legend Studio has revealed the various looks of lead actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The actor, who portrays Modi both as a young man as well as the leader of the nation, seems to be playing a cross-section of characters, including a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh member, a Sikh, and a holy man.

“Highly dedicated actor Vivek Anand Oberoi gets up 2.30am in the morning each day goes under the process of 7 to 8 hours make up and is on the set by 8 am ready to shoot,” a press release said. “Due to prosthetics, the actor can only consume liquids throughout the duration of the shoot (in a day). On the sets of the film, Mr. Oberoi’s transformation was so complete that he behaved like the character even when the camera was not on.”

PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi, will be released on April 12. Voting for the 17th Lok Sabha will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Modi’s home state, Gujarat, will go to the polls on April 23.

The cast of the biopic, which was launched in Mumbai on January 7 by Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP member Devendra Fadnavis, includes Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother, Heeraben, Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben, and Manoj Joshi as BJP president Amit Shah.