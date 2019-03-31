Congratulations @RCornegyJr! The City Council is proud to be home to the tallest elected official on Earth. pic.twitter.com/AGS4c1YGsB — NYC Council (@NYCCouncil) March 29, 2019

A city councilman from Brooklyn, New York was honoured for reaching new heights (both literally and figuratively) and setting a Guinness World Record as the tallest male politician in the world.

Former professional basketball player Robert Cornegy Jr is 6 feet 10 inches tall and, according to ABC 7, had to be measured in a hospital six times over the course of one day to officially earn the Guinness record. He was awarded the certificate by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cornegy said he was hopeful that his height would inspire other people to be comfortable with their physical appearance. He also said there were certain drawbacks – like people finding him intimidating, and standing on trains. “I sit anticipating when that train rolls in whether I can get a seat because I can’t stand up on most trains,” he said.

According to Guinness officials, Cornegy took over the official record by beating Louis Gluckstein, a London politician who died in 1979 and was two and a half inches shorter than him.