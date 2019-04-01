Watch: Why the Eiffel Tower and the Christ the Redeemer statue were plunged into darkness
People across the world switched off their lights for an hour on the evening of March 30 to create awareness about excessive energy consumption.
People around the world observed the Earth Hour on Saturday, March 30 by switching off the lights for an hour in the evening.
Earth Hour is a global awareness movement that started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The movement is coordinated across the globe by the World Wildlife Fund and other voluntary organisations. It is aimed at encouraging people to take positive action against climate change. Saving electricity for an hour is a symbolic gesture towards awareness about saving power.
Monuments across the world, including Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer and France’s Eiffel Tower, were plunged into darkness between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm (local time) to observe the Earth Hour.
Even popular brands like Netflix and H&M created advertisements encouraging people to observe Earth Hour and decrease their power consumption.
The World Wildlife Fund posted a video on Twitter, wrapping up the commemoration of Earth Hour across the world. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres appeared in the video with an important message. “Together, let’s build a cleaner, safer, greener future for everyone,” he said.