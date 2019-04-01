As landmarks across the globe switch off for #EarthHour we hope it inspires you to join the movement and #Connect2Earth with us. Lights out on 30 March at 8.30 pm your local time! pic.twitter.com/riFPXx0fXU — WWF 🐼 (@WWF) March 30, 2019

People around the world observed the Earth Hour on Saturday, March 30 by switching off the lights for an hour in the evening.

Earth Hour is a global awareness movement that started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The movement is coordinated across the globe by the World Wildlife Fund and other voluntary organisations. It is aimed at encouraging people to take positive action against climate change. Saving electricity for an hour is a symbolic gesture towards awareness about saving power.

Monuments across the world, including Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer and France’s Eiffel Tower, were plunged into darkness between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm (local time) to observe the Earth Hour.

VIDEO: Christ the Redeemer, the emblematic monument of Rio de Janeiro, plunges into darkness for an hour as part of a global campaign to raise awareness about climate change pic.twitter.com/qE5xVuIhYi — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 31, 2019

Even popular brands like Netflix and H&M created advertisements encouraging people to observe Earth Hour and decrease their power consumption.

Sir David Attenborough, aka the nation's treasure, implores us to spend this Earth Hour (this evening, 8:30pm) reconnecting with the world around us ~if you were looking for a reason to make some plans tonight~ pic.twitter.com/PfeJTihKWU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 30, 2019

The World Wildlife Fund posted a video on Twitter, wrapping up the commemoration of Earth Hour across the world. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres appeared in the video with an important message. “Together, let’s build a cleaner, safer, greener future for everyone,” he said.