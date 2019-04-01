PSLV launch as seen by Capt Karun Karumbaya, ex 224 Sqn, from the cockpit of his Indigo A - 320! The aircraft was 50nm from the launch site.

@ashwinichannan pic.twitter.com/Kbco5u8HTW — Manoj Kumar Channan (@manojchannan) April 1, 2019

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday launched EMISAT, a satellite to be used for measuring the electromagnetic spectrum, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C45. Along with EMISAT, 29 international nano satellites were launched too.

A pilot with Indigo Airlines, Captain Karun Karumbaya, was lucky enough to shoot a part of PSLV’s launch from his cockpit.

The video was posted on twitter by Manoj Kumar Channan. Captain Karumbaya was reportedly flying his A320 when he recorded the video.

“That’s amazing. Wow,” the pilot can be heard saying on the video. According to the information provided by Channan, the aircraft was 50 nautical miles away from the satellite launch site.