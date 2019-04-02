Play

Ahead of WrestleMania 2019, the host of Last Week Tonight John Oliver took on the World Wrestling Entertainment – the company that promotes a form of entertainment masquerading as professional wrestling – over its monopoly on the industry and lack of concern for athletes’ health.

Oliver listed wrestlers who have died young and linked this to the WWE not having long-term health benefits for its athletes. He also took down WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for the monopoly he had created in professional wrestling, for not hiring his athletes as full-time employees, and for making them sign exclusivity contracts.

While some of the revelations seem familiar, others might come as a shock to even hardcore fans of the highly publicised event.