Dedication is thy name!



We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle.



Kudos!



Video Courtesy: Banajeet Deka pic.twitter.com/c6vfHaQBlT — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2019

Showing true commitment to his work, a traffic police constable in Assam performed his duties despite a thunderstorm lashing the roads.

Mithun Das, who was manning the Basistha traffic intersection in Guwahati, became a social media star after he braved the heavy rain without a raincoat and continued to direct vehicles. The Assam Police posted a video of Das performing his duties, and said he showed how dedication “can turn a storm into a sprinkle.”

According to Das, his shift at the intersection was from 7 am to 12 noon on Sunday, but since his replacement had not arrived and the storm had started five minutes before noon, he continued to work for another 20 minutes. “It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first,” he said, reported the Hindustan Times.

My respect to Mr Das. Hope Assam Police will motivate others also to be like him... Assam Police rocks! — Dr Mrinmoy K Sarma (@mrinmoysarma) March 31, 2019

Dedication towards ones work is such a justice made to the job. — Supritijalan (@Supritijalan1) April 1, 2019

Really motivating ! One can do their best in any job he/she has by dedication ! 🙏✊ respect ! — Samit Kiran Roy (@KiranSamit) April 1, 2019

The traffic constable is from the Karbi Anglong district and joined the Assam Police in 2015. Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar said that Das would be presented with an award for his act.