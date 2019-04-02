Watch: Guwahati traffic police officer wins hearts for performing his duties despite a thunderstorm
Mithun Das maintained his position at an intersection without running for cover.
Showing true commitment to his work, a traffic police constable in Assam performed his duties despite a thunderstorm lashing the roads.
Mithun Das, who was manning the Basistha traffic intersection in Guwahati, became a social media star after he braved the heavy rain without a raincoat and continued to direct vehicles. The Assam Police posted a video of Das performing his duties, and said he showed how dedication “can turn a storm into a sprinkle.”
According to Das, his shift at the intersection was from 7 am to 12 noon on Sunday, but since his replacement had not arrived and the storm had started five minutes before noon, he continued to work for another 20 minutes. “It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first,” he said, reported the Hindustan Times.
The traffic constable is from the Karbi Anglong district and joined the Assam Police in 2015. Guwahati police commissioner Deepak Kumar said that Das would be presented with an award for his act.