Students of Stanford Medical School have parodied singer Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next in a song that outlines the difficulties and struggles of getting into a medical school.

Produced, directed, and performed by the entering class of 2018, the song is aimed at acknowledging “the challenging and often overwhelming pressure of the medical/physician assistant school application”. The pressure of performing excellently across extra curricular activities, along with the core academics, burdens students looking to enter tier one colleges, which is addressed in the song. As a student playing a college representative says, applicants have to be “perfect so our ranking won’t fall”.

The song ends on a positive note, though, telling applicants that they are “second to none”, and the college telling the students that “we hope you choose us now instead”.